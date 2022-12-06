The Last Chapter

Not Available

Even the cause of gender equality and women's emancipation can be fraught with severely problematic ideologies, as this film goes ahead to portray. Kay Kay Menon, an activist in the gender space, is about to be awarded the Padma Shri for all his work. The narrative progresses to reveal his saviour syndrome, among other extremely problematic views, further accentuating the irony between his public image and personal practice. However, as he sits down to write the final chapter of his book about women's rights, has his past finally caught up with him?