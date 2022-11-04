The Last Child

In a badly-overpopulated future, where each couple is only allowed one child and where people over 65 are forbidden medical care under a very draconian set of laws, a young couple, pregnant with their second child (the first died shortly after birth) enlist the help of an elderly former US Senator to help them escape to Canada.
|Janet Margolin
|Karen Miller
|Harry Guardino
|Howard Drumm
|Van Heflin
|Senator Quincy George
|Ed Asner
|Barstow
|Kent Smith
|Gus Iverson
|Michael Larrain
|Sandy
