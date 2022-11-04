1971

The Last Child

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1971

Studio

Aaron Spelling Productions

In a badly-overpopulated future, where each couple is only allowed one child and where people over 65 are forbidden medical care under a very draconian set of laws, a young couple, pregnant with their second child (the first died shortly after birth) enlist the help of an elderly former US Senator to help them escape to Canada.

Cast

Janet MargolinKaren Miller
Harry GuardinoHoward Drumm
Van HeflinSenator Quincy George
Ed AsnerBarstow
Kent SmithGus Iverson
Michael LarrainSandy

