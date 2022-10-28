The Last Conflict

Not Available

Interpol officer Dickson Kwan is sent to Hong Kong to investigate in a fake passport forgery case and collaborates with officer Pau Sei and Lau Ting Kin. Due to different approaches on investigating, Dickson and Sei often get into conflicts. Later during an arrest operation, Dickson saves Sei's life and they forget about their bygones. Sei has a daughter Eva, who opposes his father to be a cop. Dickson falls in love with Eva and pursues her, however she does not like Dickson's dangerous profession and although she has feelings for him, she still rejects him.