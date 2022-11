Not Available

Two young lovers are confronted with a betrayal to the Heart without cracking it open to new experiences. A Heart now dry and hard is what marks the destiny of another couple who have lost thier son. Elsewhere is always a heart to give new life to a man who wants to be woman. A young priest finds that the choice from priesthood can make the heart until it split. Four stories, linked by the pulse of the feelings, to find a flow break, a solution, an end, change.