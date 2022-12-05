Not Available

This motion picture chronicles the last days of the most iconic outlaw of the old west. Forget what you have heard before (most of that is rumors anyway) and ride with Billy the Kid as he tries to find sanctuary in a desperate landscape. The high price on his head has made Billy an evasive target for bounty hunters from all over the old west, and Billy knows that every time he rides out, he has a chance of getting bushwhacked. Unlike any other account of the Billy the Kid saga, "The Last Days of Billy the Kid" captures the fury, paranoia and heartbreak that defined the last days of the gunslinger's existence.