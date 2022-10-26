1974

The Last Days of Man on Earth

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Release Date

July 31st, 1974

After the death of his Nobel Prize-winning father, billionaire physicist Jerry Cornelius becomes embroiled in the search for the mysterious "Final Programme", developed by his father. The programme, a design for a perfect, self-replicating human being, is contained on microfilm. A group of scientists, led by the formidable Miss Brunner (who consumes her lovers), has sought Cornelius's help in obtaining it. After a chase across a war-torn Europe on the verge of anarchy, Brunner and Cornelius obtain the microfilm from Jerry's loathsome brother Frank. They proceed to an abandoned underground Nazi fortress in the Arctic to run the programme, with Jerry and Miss Brunner as the subjects.

Cast

Jenny RunacreMiss Brunner
Sterling HaydenMaj. Wrongway Lindbergh
Harry AndrewsJohn
Hugh GriffithProfessor Hira
Julie EgeMiss Dazzle
Patrick MageeDr. Baxter

