Walking in the busy streets of Manila, Atiya a 17-year-old girl, battles her conscience as she paces towards the house where she plans to give-up the unborn child. However, various scenarios came rushing, clouding her mind with uncertainties. Will Atiya still carry out her plan of letting the child go? What if the child in her womb could’ve been someone with a potential? What if that child is the start of a change that will bring a better tomorrow?