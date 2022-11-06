The Last Digg

Not Available

Being the last installment from the widely popular North Shore Extreme series, a combination of some previously shot footage and never before seen footage featuring such riders as Wade, Ritchie and Gully. Also included are the riders perspective of Digger and how it’s been working with him over the years. The north shore style of riding has changed over the years and these riders have been instrumental pushing the freeride scene with Digger behind the lens documenting the progression. Features Geoff Gulevich, Wade Simmons, Richie Schley, Ryan Berrecloth, Jerry Willows, Matt Juhasz, Dan Cowen