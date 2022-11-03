Not Available

The Last Don II

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

As the elder don dies, his young heir moves into the position. He quickly proves to be as ruthless as he tries to discover who has launched a plot to overthrow his rule and may be infiltrating other families. In a left over plot line, his aunt discovers that the young don had her son murdered first setting her off in a plot to kill him. Then when she is stopped she is driven into the arms of a conflicted priest. Meanwhile, an undercover FBI agent moves into the family home as a teacher for the don's handicapped daughter.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images