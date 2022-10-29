Not Available

The Last Drive-in Theater

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When returning to his hometown with his ill mother, Marlombrando meets again his father and the Drive-in cinema where he spent his childhood. Almeida keeps the cinema functioning with the assistance of only two employees: Paula, who takes care of the projection and the snack bar; Jose, an old friend of Almeida, who helps selling tickets at the cashier and cleaning up the place. The arrival of Marlombrando and the demolition threatening of the Drive-in will bring new directions to their lives.

Cast

Othon BastosAlmeida
Rita AssemanyFátima
Fernanda RochaPaula
Chico Sant'anna
André DecaAldo
Rosanna ViegasFernanda

