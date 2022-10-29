The Last Drive-in Theater

When returning to his hometown with his ill mother, Marlombrando meets again his father and the Drive-in cinema where he spent his childhood. Almeida keeps the cinema functioning with the assistance of only two employees: Paula, who takes care of the projection and the snack bar; Jose, an old friend of Almeida, who helps selling tickets at the cashier and cleaning up the place. The arrival of Marlombrando and the demolition threatening of the Drive-in will bring new directions to their lives.
|Othon Bastos
|Almeida
|Rita Assemany
|Fátima
|Fernanda Rocha
|Paula
|Chico Sant'anna
|Zé
|André Deca
|Aldo
|Rosanna Viegas
|Fernanda
