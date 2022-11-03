The Last Edition

Not Available

The hectic life of a seasoned journalist, who’s busy getting out the latest edition of The San Francisco Chronicle. The director follows the editor on his rambles through the city and offers a lively account of the din of the newspaper office – all the way from collecting information to going to press and distributing the newspaper. The historical images of San Francisco are something special: we see landmark buildings like the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Building, City Hall and the Pickwick Hotel.