The Last Enemy

Researcher Dr. Stephen Ezard returns home to the UK after the reported death of his brother, Michael Ezard, only to find that his widow, Yasim Anwar, is harboring a wanted yet deathly ill illegal immigrant. Yasim, on the rebound from her husband's death, becomes very intimate with Stephen. But after the death of Yasim's immigrant friend, she disappears with the body, leaving more questions than answers. Stephen is then hired as a consultant and promoter of a new computer system, T.I.A. (Total Information Awareness). Using his expert computer skills, he secretly tracks down Yasim, unaware that he is a pawn in a government conspiracy.