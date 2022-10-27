The Last Face

Not Available

A love story set against the backdrop of war-torn Africa. Miguel, a heroic Spanish doctor, puts himself in harm's way to deliver medical treatment to the victims of military uprisings. Wren is the spokesperson for an organization that funds medical assistance for impoverished nations the world over. They meet in Liberia, where Wren is immediately impressed with Miguel's selflessness, medical skill, and strapping physique. He works hard and has charm and charisma that cut through any language barrier. Wren is drawn to him, and they begin a torrid affair.