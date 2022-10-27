The Last Fist of Fury

Not Available

Dae-dong is the newly appointed leader of the Jung-mu Martial Arts Hall. He is challenged by the Japanese and is killed. The Jung-mu Hall is almost at the point of ruin. The teachers of Jung-mu Hall go searching for the master Keum-san of Chosun, the great Taekwondo fighter. Keum-san was the Korean teacher of the deceased Dae-dong and a highly respected warrior. When Keum-san's disciple, Chung, hears the sad tidings of Dae-dong's death, his only friend, he goes to China with the Jung-mu masters to hold his funeral. During Dae-dong's funeral, Chung receives a challenge from the treacherous Japanese man, Kuromasa. Chung kills Kuromasa and returns to Chosun but he discovers his wife and master Keum-san murdered. Stunned, Chung destroys them all and leaves for somewhere desolately carrying his young child. NOTE: Original running time of lost Korean version is 110 minutes. (cont. http://rarekungfumovies.com/titles/title794.html)