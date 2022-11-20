Not Available

Sports documentaries don't get any better than The Last Game, which seems likely to remain the greatest film ever made about the undiluted thrill of high school football. You couldn't write a Hollywood script better than this riveting, real-life celebration of Central Bucks West--the reigning champions of Pennsylvania high school football--and the team's passionate hard-ass coach of 32 years, Mike Pettine Sr. Given the pure, non-professional nature of high school football, the raw energy of this low-budget, shot-on-video production, and the volatile personalities involved, The Last Game reflects the spirit of CB West: It's just about perfect.