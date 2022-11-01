Not Available

The Last Gladiator

  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Unicité

While fighting in Britain, Roman forces commanded by Caligula capture the noble warrior, Glaucus. Seeing in him gladiator material, Caligula takes Glaucus back to Rome along with other hostages including Glaucus's girlfriend, Ena. A man seeking to restore the Roman Republic then assassinates Caligula after which Claudius is proclaimed emperor. Messalina -- Claudius's beautiful but evil wife -- then maneuvers to replace Claudius with her lover, Silio. She forces Glaucus to help her in this quest by threatening to harm the enslaved Ena. Written by dinky-4 of Minneapolis

Cast

Lisa GastoniMessalina
Marilù ToloEna
Philippe HersentClaudio
Livio LorenzonPrefect of the court
Jean ClaudioGaio Silio
Giuseppe AddobbatiLucilius

