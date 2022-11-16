The Last Gospel of the Pagan Babies

Not Available

Filmmaker Jean Donohue unravels the story of an underground gay, gender bending community rooted in the Civil War and on a continuum through the closeted Old South homosexual society, gay liberation of the 1960s, the ecstatic 70s, to the grip of fear at the rise of the religious right and HIV AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. In 1970, the Old World Southern gay culture was changing, enter The Pagan Babies, a loose group of artists and drag queens who set out to challenge the hierarchical homosexual society with guerrilla theater interventions and fantastic costumes. Before Robert Mapplethorpe's infamous photos, there was R. Michael Walker and John Ashley who documented the Pagan Babies. The film also features a Kuchar film and this is what happened.