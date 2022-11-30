Not Available

“The Last Great Circus Flyer” follows the career of trapeze performer Miguel Vazquez who, at the age of 17, achieved the “Impossible'” quadruple somersault during a 1982 Ringling Bros. performance. Vazquez's “Quad” was a premiere attraction of Ringling Bros. and the largest circuses in Europe until, in 1994, at the apex of his career, Vazquez unexpectedly quit flying. Filmed over a 6 year period, the documentary addresses the triumphs, dangers, fears and oftentimes tragedies of trapeze performers.