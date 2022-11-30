Not Available

The Last Great Circus Flyer

    “The Last Great Circus Flyer” follows the career of trapeze performer Miguel Vazquez who, at the age of 17, achieved the “Impossible'” quadruple somersault during a 1982 Ringling Bros. performance. Vazquez's “Quad” was a premiere attraction of Ringling Bros. and the largest circuses in Europe until, in 1994, at the apex of his career, Vazquez unexpectedly quit flying. Filmed over a 6 year period, the documentary addresses the triumphs, dangers, fears and oftentimes tragedies of trapeze performers.

