Not Available

The city is quiet; the streets, deserted. It doesn't much feel like Halloween, and yet four young trick-or-treaters - a Ghost, a Devil, a Grim Reaper and a Witch - make their way through the night, door to door and house by house, gathering up an unlikely harvest of kindness amid the devastated wreckage of society's collapse. In a world where the only rule is that there are no rules anymore, it is perhaps a fitting irony that it should all come down to this... a simple choice between two starkly different options. The Last Halloween is here at last, and the time has come to make your choice. So, what will it be? Trick? Or treat?