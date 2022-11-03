The Last Hand

Not Available

After the Game is a crime fiction murder mystery with a theme of "after the game of poker" and "after the game of life." It deals with revenge, deceit, lust and greed, and explores karma and the afterlife. Aging gambler Benny Walsh (played by Gorshin) dies in a suspicious car crash after the biggest poker win of his life. His son, Clyde (played by Dubac), comes to the Nevada town in search of answers. He discovers that each of his father's gambling buddies had ample reason to see him dead.