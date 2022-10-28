1976

The Last Hard Men

  • Western

Release Date

April 21st, 1976

Studio

20th Century Fox

In the early 20th century, some convicts while on a road gang escape and one of the convicts is Zach Provo, a half Indian, who was sent to prison during the latter part of the 19th century. He escapes with 6 others to exact vengeance on Sam Burgade the lawman who not only captured him but was also responsible for the death of Provo's wife, at least in Provo's mind. Part of his plan is to kidnap Burgade's daughter, which prompts him to strap on his guns and go after him on horseback. Can Burgade who has been retired for sometime still have what it takes to track Provo down?

Cast

James CoburnZach Provo
Barbara HersheySusan Burgade
Jorge RiveroCesar Menendez
Michael ParksNoel Nye
Larry WilcoxMike Shelby
Thalmus RasulalaGeorge Weed

