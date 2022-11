Not Available

The 8th All-Japan Road Race Championship. The internationally ranked A-level SUGO circuit is on the edge of its seat as the 500 cc final draws near. Akio Kitano and Keishi Ooki face off: private team versus factory team. In the final lap, Akio is overtaken by Ooki and loses by a hair. The reason for his defeat? The difference between their two machines. With their scores tied, the two wait for the next match to settle the score for good.