1961

The Last Hungry Cat

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 30th, 1961

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Sylvester Cat slips when making a grab for Tweety Bird in Granny's flat, and falls dazed to the floor as one of Tweety's feathers lands in his mouth. Tweety runs off. Sylvester comes to and finds the feather lodged between his lips. He thinks he has swallowed and killed Tweety and suffers terrible remorse as an Alfred Hitchcock-like voice-over chides him for his "crime". Sylvester cracks, runs into the streets confessing, and returns to Granny's place, where he finds he didn't eat Tweety after all.

Cast

Mel BlancSylvester / Tweety (voice)
June ForayGranny (voice)
Ben FrommerNarrator (voice)

