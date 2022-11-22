The Last Hunt

Not Available

Cody and Daniel have taken the same hunting trip for over 20 years. Somewhere along the way, however, Cody ate some bad venison and became infected with "prions," a protein that cause other proteins to fold improperly in the brain, a disease referred to as 'Spongiform Encephalitis.' As his symptoms worsened, Daniel's ex-girlfriend Crystal positioned herself as caretaker, and the two of them live in a trailer on the outskirts of town. Daniel arrives at Crystal's to take Cody on their annual hunt, though it is clear Cody is no longer "all there." Daniel suits up the delusional man anyhow, and they take to the woods. Crystal wakes to find a VHS tape in Cody's place. Horrified, she pops it in the VCR and watches the disturbing content. In the footage, Daniel explains that upon Cody's diagnosis, they made a pact: once Cody's sanity slips and he is no longer himself, Daniel is to put him down. Today is the day he intends to hold up his end of the deal.