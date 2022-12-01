The Last Image

Not Available

Benedito Senna is blind. He moved from the Brazilian city of Belém to France, where he fell in love with and married Jean Luc, who is somewhat his eyes and a devoted reader of his poems. In Paris, he meets another Benedito, film director and also Brazilian and gay. A friendship starts, they exchange videos and voicemails. The shared name and the passion for images bring them back together, years later, to make a movie. As they set out to shoot, though, they realize things were no longer the same and differences arise.