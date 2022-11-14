The Last in a Line of Fishermen

Not Available

I have returned to the island were I grew up. My dad has spent thirty years alone at sea fishing lobster. He was taught the trade by his dad, who learnt from his dad. A heritage pasted down from father to son. My father never got a son, only daughters and since I was a girl no one assumed I was interested. After I turned eighteen I left Sweden and moved to Australia. After a decade abroad I started to long for home. I return to the island to see if I have it in me, can I learn the things I was never taught as a child? Will the legacy fade with me or can I become the family's next lobster fisherman? /Karolin Axelsson