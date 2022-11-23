The Last Installment

Not Available

Cell mates Clyde and Griff are both soon being released from jail. Griff offers Clyde an opportunity to continue a life of crime on the outside, implying that his criminal connections would lead to as glamorous a criminal life as there ever was, comparing this situation to the glory days of the 1920s. Clyde is reading a story in a magazine about 1920s underworld czar, Bull Moose Brannigan. In the story, Brannigan is able to take control of the criminal world, stamping out anyone who tried to muscle in on his territory. Because of Brannigan's life, he who could buy anything he wanted, Clyde is thinking about taking Griff up on his offer, believing he may have the opportunity to become the next Bull Moose Brannigan in doing so. The warden, upon Clyde's release, hopes he has a way to keep Clyde on the straight and narrow on the outside.