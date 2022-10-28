Not Available

The Last Judgment

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Standard Films

The Last Judgement (Italian: Il giudizio universale) is a 1961 commedia all'italiana film by Italian director Vittorio De Sica. It was coproduced with France. It has an all-star Italian and international cast, including Americans Jack Palance, Ernest Borgnine; Greek Melina Mercouri and French Fernandel, Anouk Aimée and Lino Ventura. The film was a huge flop, massacred by critics and audiences when it was released. It was filmed in black and white, but the last sequence, the dance at theatre, is in color.

Cast

Vittorio GassmanCimino
FernandelThe widower
Nino ManfrediWaiter
Silvana ManganoSignora Matteoni
Paolo StoppaGiorgio
Renato RascelCoppola

View Full Cast >

Images