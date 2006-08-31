The Last King of Scotland

Nicholas Garrigan, a young doctor from Scotland, decides it is time for an adventure after he finishes his formal education. He decides to try his luck in Uganda. He arrives during the downfall of president Obote. General Idi Amin comes to power and asks him to become his personal doctor. When will Nicholas realize Amin is not the friend of the nation, but a brutal dictator?
|Forest Whitaker
|Idi Amin
|James McAvoy
|Dr. Nicholas Garrigan
|Simon McBurney
|British Diplomat
|Gillian Anderson
|Sarah Merrit
|Kerry Washington
|Kay Amin
|David Oyelowo
|Dr. Thomas Junju
