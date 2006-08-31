2006

The Last King of Scotland

  • Drama

August 31st, 2006

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Nicholas Garrigan, a young doctor from Scotland, decides it is time for an adventure after he finishes his formal education. He decides to try his luck in Uganda. He arrives during the downfall of president Obote. General Idi Amin comes to power and asks him to become his personal doctor. When will Nicholas realize Amin is not the friend of the nation, but a brutal dictator?

Cast

Forest WhitakerIdi Amin
James McAvoyDr. Nicholas Garrigan
Simon McBurneyBritish Diplomat
Gillian AndersonSarah Merrit
Kerry WashingtonKay Amin
David OyelowoDr. Thomas Junju

