Years after the Holocaust, survivor Leopold Kozlowski lives in Poland, and is one of the few remaining experts in the Klezmer tradition of music, one played predominantly by the Eastern European Jewish community. Director Yael Strom follows Kozlowski as he travels back to his village in the Ukraine, where he visits his father's grave and speaks about his relatives who perished in the Holocaust. Strom honors Kozlowski's life as a teacher, musician and survivor.