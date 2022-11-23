Not Available

The Last Lost Shot

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Commissioned for the film event exibition on the subject of the "Apocalysm" in cinema, this found footage film is essentialy constructed around the strongly altered images of ball-trap sequences for a demonstration film on fire-arms, humorously juxtaposed to images of innocence illustrated by children type drawings on seasonal tales and by fragments of two advertisings films : one on a natural reservation in the Seychelles Islands; the other, a "cartoon", for raincoats, related to the biblical flood.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images