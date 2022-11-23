The Last Lost Shot

Not Available

Commissioned for the film event exibition on the subject of the "Apocalysm" in cinema, this found footage film is essentialy constructed around the strongly altered images of ball-trap sequences for a demonstration film on fire-arms, humorously juxtaposed to images of innocence illustrated by children type drawings on seasonal tales and by fragments of two advertisings films : one on a natural reservation in the Seychelles Islands; the other, a "cartoon", for raincoats, related to the biblical flood.