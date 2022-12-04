Not Available

A feature documentary film that explores the unique heritage of the San Francisco Bay Area Salsa and Latin Jazz community. The Last Mambo profiles how this network of musicians created innovative approaches to Afro-Cuban based music. The Last Mambo profiles the performers and participants who transformed the art form into a social movement dedicated to integration, cultural preservation and music education. Interviews with key musicians, D.J.s, and dancers highlight the resilience of this artistic collective as it struggles with 21st century gentrification, social and economic change. Overall commentary is provided by Wayne Wallace(musician, educator), John Santos (musician, educator), Herman Bosset (dancer, community historian) and Jesse “Chuy” Varela (music historian and radio host). Put on your dance shoes, crank up the music and join us.