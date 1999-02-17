1999

The Last Man on Planet Earth

  • Romance
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 1999

Studio

Not Available

During a war with Afghanistan, a weapon called the "Y-bomb" was used, which resulted in the deaths of 97% of the world's men. Feeling that they were better off without males, the women of Earth decided to outlaw men because they were too violent. 20 years later, scientist Hope Chase, fearing for the future of the species, conducts a cloning experiment to produce a new male of the species, whom she names Adam. When Adam reaches maturity, he soon finds himself on the run from the FBI, and hiding out with small rebel bands of the last remaining men.

Cast

Paul FrancisAdam
Tamlyn TomitaAgent Kara Hastings
L. Scott CaldwellEster
Elizabeth DennehyDr. Beverly Stokes
Kimberleee PetersonKaren
Nancy HowerAgent Green

