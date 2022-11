Not Available

Marshall McClary, one of the most violent, racist, foul- mouthed Marshalls in Texas, is in the middle of resolving a hostage situation (by shooting everyone he sees) when the FBI agents show up, interfering with his negotiation, and ending the event with McClary being wounded and two of the criminals escaping. After hearing that the two fugitives has fled to Miami, McClary follows behind them, working with the local police and offending every single person he encounters.