The Last Meal

The Golden Moose restaurant was a Turku legend. An old-fashioned funky establishment, opened in 1968 and seemingly never having changed since then. A meeting place for friends and family. A shrine for hundreds of locals. A place many called home. A family – for those who served there, as well as those being served. Now, in December 2016, the building has been bought by a major Finnish retail corporation in order to open a new supermarket, and the restaurant has to close its doors forever…