The Last Mile

Not Available

This inspiring new film from runner and cinematographer John Burkett documents his adventures into a new life free of his destructive past and into a world on the run. At age thirty, newly sober, out walking his dog he decided to take what became the first of many runs. “No exercise I have ever tried did I really enjoy. So what is the difference with running? It can be so hard but still I crave it. Using up hours every week but still I feel it’s important to keep balance. Is it spiritual, is it just for the competitive, or is it primal, woven into every gene in our body? So why do we do it? Why do we run?”