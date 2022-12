Not Available

How much can one imagine, feel, and how many times can one gain trust and lose trust, within only 4 minutes and 33 seconds? Using as a starting point her desire to represent a certain kind of silence, the director plays with the spectator's need for reliability. The film is never what one believes it is - until the last revelation. "The Last Name of John Cage" acts as still dialogue between a loud inner tension and the silent one all around.