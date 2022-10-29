Not Available

Lifelong friends Lenny Sugarman (Dominic Chianese) and Ruben Liebner (Dick Latessa), both in their 70s, both dyed-in-the-wool New Yorkers, barely... Lifelong friends Lenny Sugarman (Dominic Chianese) and Ruben Liebner (Dick Latessa), both in their 70s, both dyed-in-the-wool New Yorkers, barely recognize the Manhattan of their youth. The city they’ve loved for decades has become a playground for the too-rich; their places, the ones they’ve frequented for years, are now refuges from a changing world they’re increasingly unable to keep up with. When Lenny—a lone schemer all his life—finally gets in over his head, he decides to seek the one thing he’s never had: true love. But to achieve it, he may have to abandon the only place he’s ever known.THE LAST NEW YORKER is a tale of friendship, love and the world’s greatest city -- and how all three keep us young and make us feel alive.