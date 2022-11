Not Available

Newscaster Guy Smith hosts "MSNBC 24 Disaster Watch & Survival News Channel, reporting on a seemingly endless montage of disasters and terrorist attacks cobbled together from movie footage, all the while attempting to assure the spectator that the U.S. will be victorious against all opposers. As the world devolves into chaos, Smith increasingly loses control and himself, and the broadcast begins to consume him in glitches and static.