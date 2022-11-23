Not Available

"The Last Night at Orabella's" was recorded live at Radio Music Theatre in the Fall of 2004. Uncle Al is reluctantly closing Orabella's Ice House and the residents of Dumpster are here for the final goodbye. Les and Dolly Colsey re-live the night they met, Blind Man Jackson returns to play a final set with Country Wayne Conaway and the Swingin' Sidekicks, Bridgette Fertle tries to determine Angina's real father, and romance blooms when Taint Bueller is courted by a parade of Dumpsterians while Gwenda relentlessly hits on a depressed Uncle Al. When a "stranger" happens into the bar, suspicion leads to pandemonium. It's crazier than a little baby owl!