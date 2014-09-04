2014

The Last of Robin Hood

  • Drama

Release Date

September 4th, 2014

Studio

Killer Films

Errol Flynn, the swashbuckling Hollywood star and notorious ladies man, flouted convention all his life, but never more brazenly than in his last years when, swimming in vodka and unwilling to face his mortality, he undertook a liaison with an aspiring actress, Beverly Aadland. The two had a high-flying affair that spanned the globe and was enabled by the girl's fame-obsessed mother, Florence. It all came crashing to an end in October 1959, when events forced the relationship into the open, sparking an avalanche of publicity castigating Beverly and her mother - which only fed Florence's need to stay in the spotlight.

Cast

Dakota FanningBeverly Aadland
Susan SarandonFlorence Aadland
Kevin KlineErrol Flynn
Patrick St. EspritHerb Aadland
Sean FlynnGrip
Max CasellaStanley Kubrick

