The Last of the High Kings

  • Drama
  • Comedy

It is 1977, Dublin rocks to the music of Thin Lizzy and the world is stunned by the death of Elvis Presley. Frankie, caught between acne and adulthood, has just completed his final exams in school. Convinced he will fail, he survives the summer organising a beach party, having lustful thoughts about two girls he believes are unobtainable and fending off the advances from a visiting American family friend, all whilst coping with his oddball family.

Cast

Jared LetoFrankie Griffin
Christina RicciErin
Gabriel ByrneJack Griffin
Stephen ReaCab Driver
Colm MeaneyJim Davern
Jason BarryNelson Fitzgerald

