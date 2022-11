Not Available

A film about three ski-bums (Run Funk, Mike Zuetell and Ed Ricks) that are followed by another ski bum (Dick Barrymore),with a 16mm Bolex camera, who filmed a four-month part of their nomadic and vanishing-breed way of life across four continents. These are four people doing every day what others work fifty weeks of the year to buy for two weeks. They were also becoming a vanishing breed who were becoming unwelcome from Aspen to Val d'Isere.