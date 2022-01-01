1993

The Last Outlaw

  • Action
  • Western

Release Date

October 29th, 1993

Studio

HBO Films

The story follows a band of former Confederate soldiers who were part of a cavalry unit. Their commander, Graff (Rourke) had once been a heroic and staunch supporter of the southern cause, but after losing his family he became cold hearted and ruthless. His second in command is Eustis (Mulroney), whom Graff has trained on the strategies of leadership and combat command.

Cast

Dermot MulroneyEustis
Ted LevinePotts
John C. McGinleyWills
Steve BuscemiPhilo
Keith DavidLovecraft
Daniel QuinnLoomis

