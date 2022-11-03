Not Available

Based on the award-winning book by Harry Horse, The Last Polar Bears is the charming tale of an eccentric grandfather (narrated by Nigel Hawthorne) who embarks upon an expedition to the North Pole to find the Last Polar Bears. With him goes Roo—a dog of character and strong views—and a golf bag full of equipment. The intrepid explorers set sail on the good ship Unsinkable and embark upon the adventure of a lifetime. The story is told in the form of letters from Grandfather to his grandchild, which reinforce the poignancy and warmth of this charming tale.