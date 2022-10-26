The Last Relic

A medieval love story with lots of adventures. The times are troubled - there's a revolt of peasants going on. To secure its safety a monastery chases for a relics of a holy Brigitte. A nobleman promises to get it if he gets beautiful Agnes as a reward. But she fells in love with a handsome adventurer. The monastery has to act shrewd now and play double game. The movie is still the best achievement of the Estonian cinema. Based on a novel.
|Ingrid Andrina
|Agnes
|Rolan Bykov
|Brother Johannes
|Elza Radzina
|Abtiss
|Eve Kivi
|Ursula
|Uldis Vadziks
|Siim
|Raivo Trass
|Hans von Risbieter
