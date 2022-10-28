Not Available

The Last Revenge

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This is the true story of the last officially recorded case of adauchi, when a young man avenged the death of his father by brutally killing the murderers in broad daylight. Samurai revenge killings, or adauchi, was considered a rightful and noble act of honor and virtue.But all that changed abruptly on February 7, 1873, when adauchi became prohibited as part of the Meiji Restoration’s goal to Westernize Japan.

    Cast

    		Tatsuya FujiwaraRokuro Usui
    		Nao MatsushitaNaka
    		Yukiyoshi OzawaNaohisa Ichise
    		Hidetaka YoshiokaMasatsugu Nakae
    		Kinya KitaojiTesshu Yamaoka
    		Sei Ashina

    View Full Cast >

    Images