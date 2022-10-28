The Last Revenge

This is the true story of the last officially recorded case of adauchi, when a young man avenged the death of his father by brutally killing the murderers in broad daylight. Samurai revenge killings, or adauchi, was considered a rightful and noble act of honor and virtue.But all that changed abruptly on February 7, 1873, when adauchi became prohibited as part of the Meiji Restoration’s goal to Westernize Japan.
|Tatsuya Fujiwara
|Rokuro Usui
|Nao Matsushita
|Naka
|Yukiyoshi Ozawa
|Naohisa Ichise
|Hidetaka Yoshioka
|Masatsugu Nakae
|Kinya Kitaoji
|Tesshu Yamaoka
|Sei Ashina
