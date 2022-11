Not Available

David decides to end it all on vacation in Cancun. He heads out there with his best friends Angel and Kimodo. He lost his wife 10 years ago in 9/11. He has been feeling attracted to his art student and knows now that his life is over. She is half his age. When on this resort he believes he sees a plot unfolding. His friends think hes crazy. Is he? Numbness versus wide awake terror.