The Last Rites of Ransom Pride

2010

When Juliette (Lizzy Caplan) sets out to bring her slain lover -- outlaw Ransom Pride -- home to Texas to be buried, she knows the journey won't be easy, but she has little idea of the dangers that lie ahead in this dark Western drama. The film's cast includes Scott Speedman as the murdered bad boy, Dwight Yoakam as a homicidal reverend, Kris Kristofferson as a rival outlaw, and Jason Priestley and W. Earl Brown as a pair of bounty hunters.