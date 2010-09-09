2010

The Last Rites of Ransom Pride

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 9th, 2010

Studio

Horsethief Pictures

When Juliette (Lizzy Caplan) sets out to bring her slain lover -- outlaw Ransom Pride -- home to Texas to be buried, she knows the journey won't be easy, but she has little idea of the dangers that lie ahead in this dark Western drama. The film's cast includes Scott Speedman as the murdered bad boy, Dwight Yoakam as a homicidal reverend, Kris Kristofferson as a rival outlaw, and Jason Priestley and W. Earl Brown as a pair of bounty hunters.

Cast

Lizzy CaplanJuliette Flowers
Jon FosterChamp Pride
Cote de PabloBruja
Jason PriestleyJohn
Scott SpeedmanRansom Pride
Kris KristoffersonShepherd Graves

