The Last Robbery

A gangster wants to pull a bank heist, so he coerces some acquaintances into helping him. Meanwhile, a cop is searching for a means to bring down said gangster, who has always eluded arrest. The gangster's beautiful girlfriend, who's become a junkie under the gangster's nefarious influence, is smitten with the cop -- unaware of his profession and true motive for befriending her. Then there's a bunch of street fighting, some knives and guns, a guy who climbs over the edge of a high-rise, the same guy hanging out of the window of a speeding bus who then jumps from the bus to some hot chick's Jag, lots of striped clothing, and a red and black Toyota Celica. The film was later dubbed in English and released by Champion International Films Co LTD as "Billion Killers".